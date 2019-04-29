Azerbaijan’s air defense units conduct tactical-special exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air defense military units and subunits of the Azerbaijani Air Force conducted tactical-special exercises in accordance with the combat training plan for 2019, approved by Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

In the course of the exercise, the units that were put on alert, were taken to the areas of destination and worked out actions to repel the air strikes of the imaginary enemy, as well as the activities of the staffs based on the decision-making process in accordance with the assigned task, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

News.Az

