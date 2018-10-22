Azerbaijan’s air defense units continue tactical exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air Defense Units conducted combat firing using “OSA” Anti-Aircraft Missile System

Air Defense Units of the Azerbaijani army are continuing tactical exercises in accordance with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the country’s defense minister.

In the course of another stage of the exercises, the Air Defense Units have conducted combat firing using “OSA” Anti-Aircraft Missile System and destroyed the air targets of the imaginary enemy, the Defense Ministry said on Oct. 22.

