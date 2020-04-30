Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s air defense units start training (VIDEO)

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s air defense units start training (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan’s air defense units have launched training at the combined-arms training range in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020, approved by the

The main purpose of the training is to improve the skills of the military personnel in managing surface-to-air missile systems, the Defense Ministry reported Thursday.

During training, combat crews fulfill the guidelines for getting “Ildirim” (“Lightning”) surface-to-air missile systems into the starting position and preparing it for combat use.

News about - Azerbaijan’s air defense units start training (VIDEO)

News about - Azerbaijan’s air defense units start training (VIDEO)

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      