Azerbaijan's airports served 14% more passengers in January 2020

In January 2020, passenger traffic at international airports of Azerbaijan amounted to 395,000 passengers, which is 14% more than the same figure last year.



Of these, 336,000 passengers accounted for Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which is 40,000 passengers more than in January 2019.

Nakhchivan’s airport served 45,000 passengers, while the airport of Ganja is in the third place with 12,000 passengers.

During the above mentioned period, Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL carried 135,000 passengers, while Azerbaijan's low-cost airline Buta Airways carried 51,000 passengers.

The number of passengers on international flights of Baku airport amounted to 293,000 people. In addition to national airlines, the top ten airlines also included Turkish Airlines (Turkey, 35,000 passengers), FlyDubai (UAE, 16,000), AirArabia (UAE, 13,000), Aeroflot (Russia, 12,000), Qatar Airways (Qatar, 7,700), UIA (Ukraine, 7,300), SCAT (Kazakhstan, 5,000), Lufthansa (Germany, 3,900) and Belavia (Belarus, 3,700).

In January 2020, 32 passenger airlines operated flights to more than 50 different destinations from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

It should be noted that from the airports of Ganja and Nakhchivan direct flights are carried out to Moscow and Istanbul. Also, the national airline AZAL in the framework of winter schedule operates regular direct flights from Lankaran to Moscow and vice versa.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

