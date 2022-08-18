Azerbaijan’s airspace is reliably protected: Defense Ministry (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air Defense Units of the Azerbaijan Air Force are on duty 24 hours, the country’s airspace is constantly monitored and appropriate measures are taken, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Due to the high level of combat readiness and vigilance of the Air Defense Units, on August 13, the illegal Armenian armed detachments’ quadrocopter, attempting to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units, was detected and intercepted by a special method around Shusha city.

The Azerbaijan Army’s military personnel that are on combat duty on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, as well as in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, are ready to suppress any provocation.

News.Az