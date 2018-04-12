Azerbaijan’s ambassador in Italy to Serzh Sargsyan: “Stop lying!”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s La Stampa newspaper published a letter of Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzadah in response to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

During his visit to Vatican and Italy days before the completion of his presidential mandate in his interview to La Stampa newspaper on April 7 Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan distorted the essence of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In his response letter titled ‘Armenia, stop lying” published in the La Stampa newspaper on April 12, Ahmadzadah said that Sargsyan used this visit to justify aggression against Azerbaijan, war crimes committed against Azerbaijani civilians and Khojaly genocide. It is noted in the article that in violation of the UN resolutions the military junta led by Sargsyan keep 20% of Azerbaijani lands under occupation and violate the rights of a million of Azerbaijani refugees to return to their native lands.

Noting Sargsyan’s illutions regarding the illegal regime created in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan and stressing that Sargsyan’s illusions will never be implemented for him to achieve his goals, the Azerbaijani diplomat said that the conflict can be settled only within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Stressing that Sargsyan distorts the agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union, Ahmadzadah notes that EU leaders express full support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The diplomat said that Azerbaijan is an independent and military, politically, economically strong state, that the April 2016 events proved its ability to restore its territorial integrity and the sooner Armenians understand this and withdraw from the occupied lands the sooner they will bring benefit to their people.

In his letter, Ahmadzadah also criticized the author of the interview with Sargsyan Francesco Semprini for the article on the conflict published in La Stampa newspaper on April 6 and noted that this article like the indicated interview is also a pattern of Armenia’s manipulating public opinion through lies and is aimed at justifying Armenia’s aggression, concealing realities about the conflict and overshadowing Azerbaijan’s model of multiculturalism.

