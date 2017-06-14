Azerbaijan`s Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Ambassador to Argentina Rashad Aslanov has presented his credentials to President of the Republic of Chile Michelle Bachelet.

The Ambassador conveyed greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to President Michelle Bachelet. The President of Chile also asked the ambassador to communicate her greetings to President Ilham Aliyev, AzerTag reports.

The diplomat informed the President about the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan. On large-scale energy and transport projects implemented in the country, Mr. Aslanov said Azerbaijan would play an important role in Chile`s relations with Eurasia.

During the meeting, they exchanged views over developing prospects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

News.Az

News.Az