Azerbaijan’s ANAMA conducts special emergency clearance ops along frontline (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has issued a statement on the special emergency clearance operations conducted along the frontline territory.

On January 8 2021, Agency received series of information on the discovery of shells in Agdam, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Zangilan, Tartar, Tovuz districts and Shusha city - 7 (seven) requests submitted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs "102″ Service Call Center, the statement reads.

Based on the received 7 callouts, the Agency's special mobile rapid operational teams together with the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out 11 emergency operational visits. During the operational-search activities 15 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO), 2 pieces of bomblets, 4 pieces of anti-personnel mines, tubular explosive load (100 m) and 5 pieces of exploded shell remnants were found.

The Agency's disposal team destroyed 86 pieces of unexploded ordnance (UXO), and Mine Risk Education specialists conducted mine risk education sessions and safety instructions among 80 641 civilians, according to the statement.

News.Az