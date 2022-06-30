Azerbaijan’s another initiative is creation of NAM support office in New York: President Aliyev

Azerbaijan’s another initiative is creation of NAM support office in New York: President Aliyev

Azerbaijan’s another initiative is creation of NAM support office in New York: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another initiative, which Azerbaijan put forward and was supported by member states, is the creation of NAM support office in New York, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday.

The head of state made the remarks while addressing the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network, News.Az reports.

“I think it is also right time now to make more steps towards institutional development and that, in its turn, will help us to defend our interests on international arena and also strengthen solidarity between our countries,” President Aliyev noted.

News.Az