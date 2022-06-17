Azerbaijan’s anti-coronavirus measures welcomed by int’l organizations: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic were welcomed by international organizations, the country’s health minister said on Friday.

Teymur Musayev made the remarks while speaking at a panel session on “Global Health Governance”, organized as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum that kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday, News.Az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan was able to take quick measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, a task force was established, and all measures were implemented in coordination with the WHO,” the minister added.

News.Az