Azerbaijan's anti-doping law in world’s top-10

The law on anti-doping, prepared by the parliamentary committee of youth and sports, is included in the top ten laws of the world in this sphere.

Committee’s Chairman Fuad Muradov said at its meeting on Jan. 26 said that many countries ask Azerbaijan to translate this law.

He also spoke about the plans.

During the spring session of the parliament, amendments and additions are envisaged to be made to the laws "On Youth Policy", "On Physical Culture and Sport", preparation and discussion with the Ministry of Healthcare of a new law "On Reproductive Health", as well as the analysis of provisions of normative legal acts related to youth and preparation of proposals for their improvement in line with the State Program "Azerbaijani Youth in 2017-2021”.

