Azerbaijan’s ASAN Visa issues about 870,000 visas in 2019

The number of visas issued through Azerbaijan’s ASAN Visa system in the first eleven months of 2019 amounted to 869,905, the State Agency for Public Service and

In total, the system has granted over 1,842,000 visas up to now.

During the reporting period, 82 percent of foreigners who arrived in Azerbaijan via ASAN Visa indicated tourism as their purpose of visit. Most of those applying for e-visas to Azerbaijan are citizens of the UK, Israel, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, India, Pakistan, China, Iran and Turkmenistan.

