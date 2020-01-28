Azerbaijan’s ASAN Visa issues over 900,000 visas in 2019
The number of e-visas issued through Azerbaijan’s ASAN Visa system in 2019 increased by 37 percent compared to a year earlier, amounting to more than 920,000, s
He made the remarks Tuesday at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2019 and plans for 2020, AzVision.az reports.
To date, the ASAN Visa system has issued a total of 1,877,835 e-visas.
The ASAN Visa system has been applied by the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan since January 10, 2017.
