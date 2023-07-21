Azerbaijan's AZAL and Kazakhstan's Air Astana airlines widen co-op in "Codeshare" format

+ ↺ − 16 px

The national airlines of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have concluded a commercial partnership agreement in "Codeshare" format on the Baku-Almaty-Baku route, News.az reports.

The cooperation represents a significant step in the development of aviation communications between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and will also contribute to the development of tourism and business potential in the two countries.

The agreement between AZAL and Air Astana will allow passengers traveling between Baku and Almaty to choose from a variety of flights offered by both airlines.

The practice of codesharing is widely used in civil aviation and is based on agreements between airlines. One of the airlines operates flights to these destinations, while the other airline sells tickets for these flights under its own code.

The airlines will operate joint flights on the Baku-Almaty-Baku route with a frequency of five times a week within the framework of the code-sharing agreement.

This partnership contributes to the development of tourist flow between the two countries and will also allow passengers to use the services of both airlines, expanding the choice and convenience of travel.

News.Az