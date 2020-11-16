Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan starts to supply electricity to Shusha mosque (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan’s Azerishig CJSC started to supply the territories liberated from the occupation with electricity. 

According to the company, the respective work has been already started in the city of Shusha. The Govhar Agha Mosque in the city has already been provided with power supply.


