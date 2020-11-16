Azerbaijan starts to supply electricity to Shusha mosque (VIDEO)
- 16 Nov 2020 16:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154699
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-azerishig-provides-electricity-supply-to-shusha-mosquespan-classred-highlight-videospan Copied
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig CJSC started to supply the territories liberated from the occupation with electricity.
According to the company, the respective work has been already started in the city of Shusha. The Govhar Agha Mosque in the city has already been provided with power supply.