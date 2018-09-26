Azerbaijan`s Azerspace-2 satellite sent into orbit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The satellite was launched from the Guiana Space Centre near Kourou in French Guiana



Azerbaijan`s Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 satellite has been sent into orbit, AzerTag reports.

The satellite will offer enhanced capacity, coverage and service offerings to support growing demand in the region for Direct-to-Home (DTH), government and network services in Europe, Central and South Asia, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Built by California-based SSL, a Maxar Technologies Company, Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 offers 35 active transponders in Ku-band. Its designed lifetime is more than 15 years.

