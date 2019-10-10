Azerbaijan`s Azerstar signs agreement with Lithuanian company
Azerbaijan`s Azerstar signed an agreement with a Lithuanian company on export of 22 tons of kernel of nut. The agreement was signed on the margins of Anuga 2019 international food fair in the German city of Cologne.
A total of 18 Azerbaijani companies demonstrate their products at the fair, which also features B2B meetings.
News.Az