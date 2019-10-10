Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan`s Azerstar signs agreement with Lithuanian company

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan`s Azerstar signs agreement with Lithuanian company

Azerbaijan`s Azerstar signed an agreement with a Lithuanian company on export of 22 tons of kernel of nut. The agreement was signed on the margins of Anuga 2019 international food fair in the German city of Cologne.

A total of 18 Azerbaijani companies demonstrate their products at the fair, which also features B2B meetings.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      