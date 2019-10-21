Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan`s badminton player claims gold at Egypt International 2019

Azerbaijani badminton player Ade Resky Dwicahyo has claimed a gold medal at the Egypt International 2019 held in Cairo.

He secured the title after defeating Czech Milan Ludik 2-0 in the final.

The tournament brought together 60 male and 49 female badminton players.

