Azerbaijan`s badminton player claims gold at Egypt International 2019
- 21 Oct 2019 15:57
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142638
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-badminton-player-claims-gold-at-egypt-international-2019 Copied
Azerbaijani badminton player Ade Resky Dwicahyo has claimed a gold medal at the Egypt International 2019 held in Cairo.
He secured the title after defeating Czech Milan Ludik 2-0 in the final.
The tournament brought together 60 male and 49 female badminton players.
News.Az