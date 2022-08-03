Azerbaijan’s Baku, Ganja cities send another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan's Baku and Ganja cities have sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in response to the appeals received from Ukrainian cities, News.Az reports.

The aid with a total weight of 101 tons (66 tons from Baku and 35 tons from Ganja) includes food products with a long shelf life (canned food, tea, dry food, etc.).

The humanitarian cargo will be transported by air to Poland's Warsaw Chopin Airport from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 16:30 (GMT+4).

The Azerbaijani government, as well as Baku and Sumgayit cities, have so far sent 807 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of medicines, medical supplies, as well as food products.

News.Az