Azerbaijan’s Baku to hold World Cups in three gymnastic disciplines in 2021

The Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) held a videoconference meeting, during which, along with other issues, the dates of World Cups and World Challenge Cups to be held in 2021 were also approved, Trend reports citing the FIG website.

Thus, the capital of Azerbaijan – Baku will host the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cups on March 4-7, 2021.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series will be held in Baku on May 7-9, 2021. The event was to be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 24-26, 2020, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup Series will be held in Baku on February 13-14, 2021.

