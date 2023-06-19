Azerbaijan’s Bar Association joins European Bars Federation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Bar Association has been elected as a full-time member of the European Bars Federation (FBE), News.Az reports.

The respective decision was made during the FBE’s General Congress held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Azerbaijan has become the first ever country from the South Caucasus to join the FBE, the organization that brings together bar associations, legislative communities and over 1 million barristers from 20 countries.

News.Az