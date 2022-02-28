Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Buta Airways cancels Baku-Kyiv passenger flight

Azerbaijan's low-cost airline Buta Airways has canceled a flight from Baku to Kyiv scheduled for March 3, the air carrier told News.Az.

According to the company, passengers of the canceled flight can change the date of departure or return the tickets without applying fines.

"We ask all passengers to follow the latest information about the flights on the airline's official social media accounts," the company added.


