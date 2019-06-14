Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways launches Baku-Batumi flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways launched the first Baku-Batumi flight on June 14.

A direct flight to the popular resort of Georgia - Batumi became the second destination of the low-cost airline in Georgia. Buta Airways already operates regular flights from Baku to Tbilisi.

Before the aircraft took off from Baku, Georgian ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze stressed that there is a big tourist potential between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"The launching of the Baku-Batumi flight will help to establish closer relations not only in the tourism sector, but also in the business sphere, as investors are interested in Georgia,” he added.

“The Georgia-Azerbaijan relations are dynamically developing,” Pataradze said. “We have very good indicators in trade and economic relations. Of course, tourism is one of the main spheres that contributes to our countries' recognition and popularity.”

“Batumi is a city where close people meet,” he said. “I think that all Azerbaijanis and all guests of our city will be pleased to be there. Batumi is popular in all four seasons.”

“I think that this flight will be in demand not only in summer, but also in other seasons,” he said.

Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Eldar Hajiyev stressed that the launching of the new flight is a significant event.

“Taking into account the number of passengers of the first flight, we can say that this flight will be popular among passengers and will contribute to the development of the tourism sector in Azerbaijan and Georgia," he said.

A solemn ceremony was held in Batumi in connection with the first flight.

In an interview with journalists, Mayor of Batumi city Lasha Komakhidze stressed that the launching of the flight is a big step towards strengthening the relations in the tourism sector between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"I congratulate everybody on today's first Baku-Batumi flight,” he added. “I think that the launching of the flight is a big step in the development and strengthening of relations in the tourism sector between our countries. Instead of a many-hour-trip, citizens may reach Batumi within a maximum of an hour and a half."

Director of Buta Airways low-cost airline (unit of AZAL) Nazim Samadov and Azerbaijani ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov also attended the event.

As for other destinations, the minimum price of the one-way ticket is 29 euros. The flights will be operated on Fridays and Sundays.

Air tickets are available on the official website of the airline upon the “Budget” and “Standard” tariffs, as well as at sales offices upon the “Super” tariff.

According to the “Budget” minimum tariff, additional services such as transportation of baggage and hand luggage, hot meals on board, check-in at the airport, and the choice of the best airplane seat are offered as paid options.

The “Super” tariff includes baggage (up to 23 kg), hand luggage (up to 10 kg) and free check-in at the airport. The air tickets are available at sales offices.

Online check-in on the website is free of charge for all tariffs. It starts 24 hours and ends two hours prior to departure.

Batumi is the second most popular tourist city of Georgia after Tbilisi. It is located on the eastern coast of the Black Sea, near the border with Turkey.

News.Az

