Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways to launch special flights to Astrakhan

Starting from June 3, the low-cost air airline “Buta Airways” will start operating special flights from Baku to Astrakhan.

Flights in the Baku-Astrakhan-Baku direction will be operated once a week - on Thursdays.

Taking into account the restrictions imposed and rules introduced due to the epidemiological situation of the country, the Airline offers tickets only at two fares – “Standard” and “Super”. Both fares include free seat selection and airport check-in options.

Tickets for these flights are available on the official website of “Buta Airways” (at the “Super” and “Standard” fares), as well as at the official agencies of the Airline (only at the “Super” fare).

The cost of a ticket for the flight starts from 55 euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, these flights will be served via Terminal 1 of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport both for departures and arrivals.

Only passengers who are allowed to fly under the current epidemiological restrictions will be accepted on these flights.

Passengers traveling on Baku-Astrakhan flights should:

- have the right to enter the territory of Russia. The entry requirements for Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic are available on the Airline's website at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/russia

- get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. The list of clinics in Azerbaijan where you can take COVID-19 test is published on the Airline's website at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/clinics

Passengers traveling on Astrakhan-Baku flights should:

- check their right of entry to Azerbaijan. The list of categories of persons who are allowed to enter Azerbaijan is available at: https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/azerbaijan

- get a negative COVID-19 test certificate. It is recommended to have a QR code embedded on the test results which will be verified at the check-in counters. The list of clinics where you can take a COVID-19 test in Russia is available at https://www.butaairways.az/en/covid/russia

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all passengers arriving in Baku by these flights will have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Passengers should ensure that their COVID-19 test results are valid for 48 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country, persons meeting and seeing off passengers are not allowed to enter the Terminal.

News.Az