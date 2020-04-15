Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers: End of quarantine, resumption of educational process not being discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The abolition of the special quarantine regime and the resumption of the educational process are not being discussed in Azerbaijan, said Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

He made the remarks Wednesday during a briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“It is possible that the coronavirus-related situation in Azerbaijan will improve. However, this does not mean that we will return to the previous regime and classes will be resumed. This is still unknown. The resumption of classes is possible only after the end of the quarantine,” Mammadov added.

News.Az

