Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has resigned.

In accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the country's Cabinet of Ministers shall resign on the day the president-elect assumes office, APA reports.

Azerbaijan held presidential election on April 11. The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered 86.02 percent of votes in the election.

An inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took place on April 18.

News.Az

News.Az