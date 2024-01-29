Azerbaijan's CEC announces 2nd preliminary financial report of presidential candidates’ election fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second preliminary financial report on income and expenses of the election fund of presidential candidates in the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7 has been announced.

The financial report was posted on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC), News.Az reports citing secki-2024.az.

According to Article 94.3.2 of the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the second initial financial report is submitted no earlier than 20 days before the voting day and no later than 10 days before the voting day. This report includes data for the period up to 7 days prior to the date specified in it.

The period for submission of the second preliminary financial report was from January 18 to 28, 2024.

