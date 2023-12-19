Azerbaijan’s CEC approves Ilham Aliyev’s candidacy for snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan officially endorsed the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday for the upcoming snap presidential election in the country.

The relevant decision was made at a CEC meeting on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

On December 15, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to register Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

On December 17, the New Azerbaijan Party submitted documents to the CEC on nominating Ilham Aliyev for the post of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

News.Az