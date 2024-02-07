Azerbaijan’s CEC chairman calls today's presidential election ‘historic’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today's snap presidential election in Azerbaijan is of historic significance, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said at a press conference, News.Az reports.

“It is commendable that this presidential election will be held within all the borders of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community and international institutions,” he noted.

“I believe that this evening the Azerbaijani people will be happy to witness the successful completion of these processes,” the CEC chairman added.

News.Az