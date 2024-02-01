Azerbaijan’s CEC completes ballot paper distribution for snap presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has completed the distribution of ballot papers to the district election commissions regarding the upcoming snap presidential election in the country scheduled for February 7, News.Az reports.

The ballot papers were disseminated among the constituencies in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in the liberated territories, as well as the remote regions of the republic.

Following the distribution of ballot papers to the district election commissions in lines with the procedures outlined in the Electoral Code, they must be transferred from the district election commissions to the precinct election commissions no later than three days before the beginning of voting.

The printing of voting ballots for the upcoming snap presidential election officially began in Azerbaijan on January 24 and by the decision of the Commission 6,524,203 ballots were printed.

News.Az