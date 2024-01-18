Azerbaijan’s CEC discloses number of local observers registered for upcoming presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has registered as many as 25,841 local observers for the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, the Commission chairman, Mazahir Panahov, told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"More than 22 thousand of them have been registered in district election commissions," Panahov said.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

News.Az