Azerbaijan's CEC equips police with specialized ‘handbook’ for upcoming presidential election

In preparation for the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled for February 7, 2024, Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has unveiled a "Handbook for Police Officers” as part of the educational program for election stakeholders, News.Az reports citing the CEC.

Collaborating with the Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the handbook offers detailed insights into the responsibilities and roles of police officers throughout various stages, including the pre-election campaign, voting day and their duties related to the transfer and protection of official election documents.

Compiled in accordance with the Constitution, Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Law "On Police” and relevant legal documents approved by the CEC, the guidebook serves as a valuable resource for police officers involved in the electoral process.

News.Az