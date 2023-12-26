Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s CEC greenlights eight more presidential candidates

Under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov, Azerbaijan`s Central Election Committee conducted its regular meeting, where it approved the candidacy of eight more independent individuals for the upcoming snap presidential election, News.Az reports. 

The endorsed candidates include Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samadov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Baghirzade, Arzuman Abdulkarimov, Yunus Oghuz and Gulamhuseyn Alibayli.


