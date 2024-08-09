Azerbaijan’s CEC maintains fruitful cooperation with OSCE - Chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) opened its long-term observation mission in Azerbaijan on August 1,” Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov told journalists on Friday.

Mazahir Panahov hailed the longstanding cooperation between Azerbaijan’s CEC and OSCE/ODIHR.Emphasizing that the ODIHR has deployed its representatives across various regions of Azerbaijan, the CEC Chairman said that they monitor the pre-election processes and the readiness of polling stations for the elections."We maintain productive cooperation with them. They participate in our meetings. They also have access to the Independent Media Center of the Central Election Commission," the CEC Chairman added.

News.Az