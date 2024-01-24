Azerbaijan’s CEC offers braille ballot papers at all polling stations empowering visually impaired voters

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Mobile ballot boxes will be set up to empower people with disabilities and the elderly to vote during the election process, which is carried out in line with the requirements of the Election Code. If a voter is not able to come to the polling station to cast his ballot for reasons beyond control on the day of voting, they will be registered by the election commissions,” Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told journalists, News.Az reports.

He noted that the delivery of mobile ballot boxes is also carried out in line with the requirements of the Election Code, accompanied by certain parties.

“We will also help visually impaired voters to vote in Braille at all polling stations. Installation of ramps for individuals with mobility challenges has also started. We have tried our best to ensure the rights of all such voters,” the CEC Chairman added.

News.Az