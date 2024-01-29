Azerbaijan’s CEC organizes roundtable on women`s active involvement in upcoming presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

In connection with the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, 2024, the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has undertaken enlightenment measures outlined in its large-scale program.

These measures, covering election participants of various statuses, have been successfully implemented, News.Az reports.

To further this effort, the CEC, in collaboration with the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, organized a roundtable discussion aimed at increasing women’s active involvement in the election process.

The main purpose of the enlightenment event was to discuss projects aimed at enhancing the free and independent participation of Azerbaijani women, who were among the first in the East to gain the right to vote, and to elevate their level of activity and awareness.

Addressing the event, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov emphasized the active role of women in Azerbaijan across all aspects of life and highlighted their integral role in future election-related processes.

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, stressed the importance of women`s active engagement in social and political processes, urging everyone to fulfill their obligations.

During the presentations, participants received detailed information about voting rights, the fundamentals of their provision and implementation, and opportunities for women to increase their involvement in election processes.

The roundtable was attended by heads and representatives of women's organizations, civil society institutions and public associations, as well as members of the media.

The event concluded with a Q&A session.

News.Az