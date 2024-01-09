Azerbaijan’s CEC registers 7 presidential candidates

+ ↺ − 16 px

“7 individuals running for president have submitted their documents to the Central Election Commission in due course. The documents have been registered,” Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said as he addressed the commission’s meeting held Tuesday, News.az reports.

The CEC Chairman noted that 5 of the 7 candidates were nominated by the political parties, while 2 others were independent candidates.

