Azerbaijan's CEC registers 72 int’l observers for upcoming presidential election

Azerbaijan's CEC registers 72 int’l observers for upcoming presidential election

To date, 72 international observers representing 19 countries have submitted their applications to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to monitor the snap presidential election scheduled for February 7 in the country, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov announced.

Speaking at a CEC meeting on Friday, he noted that all the applicants had been accredited.


