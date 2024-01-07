Azerbaijan's CEC registers 72 int’l observers for upcoming presidential election
- 07 Jan 2024 05:42
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192099
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-cec-registers-72-intl-observers-for-upcoming-presidential-election Copied
To date, 72 international observers representing 19 countries have submitted their applications to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to monitor the snap presidential election scheduled for February 7 in the country, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov announced.
Speaking at a CEC meeting on Friday, he noted that all the applicants had been accredited.