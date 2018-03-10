Azerbaijan’s CEC registers three more presidential candidates

+ ↺ − 16 px

Registration of three more candidates for the April 11 presidential election was considered at a today’s session of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Aze

The presidential candidacies of Faraj Guliyev, nominated by the National Revival Movement Party, Hafiz Hajiyev, nominated by the Modern Musavat Party and Razi Nurullayev, nominated by the Initiative Frontists Group, were registered at the session, Trend reports.

The CEC previously registered the candidacies of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, self-nominee Zahid Oruj, Araz Alizade, nominated by the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, and Gudrat Hasanguliyev, nominated by the Whole Azerbaijani Popular Front Party for presidency.

The nomination of 15 candidates for the presidential elections scheduled for April 11 has been approved.

News.Az

