Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s CEC reveals number of candidates for early parliamentary elections

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s CEC reveals number of candidates for early parliamentary elections

As many as 1,637 people have been registered as candidates for the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, the country’s Central Elect

In total, 2,431 people applied for participation in the elections. However, 263 out of the registered ones voluntarily withdrew their candidacies at various stages of the election.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      