Azerbaijan’s CEC reveals number of candidates for early parliamentary elections
- 27 Jan 2020 11:56
- Politics
As many as 1,637 people have been registered as candidates for the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, the country’s Central Elect
In total, 2,431 people applied for participation in the elections. However, 263 out of the registered ones voluntarily withdrew their candidacies at various stages of the election.
News.Az