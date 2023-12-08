Azerbaijan’s CEC sets date for early presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has set the date of the early presidential election in the country for 7 February 2024.

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the CEC chaired by Mazahir Panahov.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday signed an order to hold an early presidential election in the country. The President ordered the Central Election Commission to ensure the conduct of the snap election on February 7.

News.Az