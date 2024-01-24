Azerbaijan’s CEC starts printing ballot papers for upcoming presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission has started printing ballot papers for the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The ballot papers are being printed in the printing house of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov and commission members viewed the printing process.

Panahov said that it is planned to print over 6.5 million ballot papers for the election. He noted that the requirements for the production of the text, form, number, and procedure of the ballot papers were determined by the CEC decision in accordance with the Election Code.

The CEC chairman made recommendations to strictly comply with the requirements of the legislation regarding the printing of ballot papers and delivery to the lower election commissions.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the snap election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the upcoming presidential election.

