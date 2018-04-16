Azerbaijan's CEC sums up presidential election results

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has summed up the presidential election held on April 11.

Under the requirements of the Electoral Code, CEC has made a decision on submitting a protocol on the results of the election along with other relevant documents to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said no violations that could seriously affect the election results were registered and no decisions that would change the leading candidate's status were taken.

According to the election results, the incumbent president and Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered 86.02 percent of votes.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party Araz Alizada has garnered 1.38 percent of votes, Chairman of Modern Musavat Party Hafiz Hajiyev - 1.52 percent, Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Whole Azerbaijan Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 3.02 percent, Chairman of National Revival Movement Party Faraj Guliyev - 1.17 percent, Chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party Sardar Jalaloglu - 3.03 percent, Razi Nurullayev, nominated by Frontists Initiative Group - 0.74 percent, self-nominee Zahid Oruj - 3.12 percent.

According to the final protocol of the CEC, 74.30 percent of voters cast their ballots in the election, and 12,403 votes were announced as invalid.

The Constitutional Court shall approve the results of the presidential election wihtin 14 days after the election day.

News.Az

News.Az