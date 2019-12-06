Azerbaijan’s CEC to hold meeting on early parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) will hold a meeting on Saturday to discuss the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9, 2020 and make

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday assigned an order on dissolving the fifth convocation Milli Majlis (parliament) and setting early elections for February 9, 2020.

On November 28, the Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) recommended that the Milli Majlis appeal to the Azerbaijani president with an initiative to dissolve the parliament and hold parliamentary elections.

On December 2, the Milli Majlis adopted an appeal to the head of state on dissolving the parliament and holding early parliamentary elections. The same day, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan sent a request to the Constitutional Court to review the compliance of the parliament dissolution with the Constitution.

On December 4, Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court ruled the parliament’s dissolution as legally valid.

