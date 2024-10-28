Azerbaijan’s Central Bank and Hungary looking into possibilities for collaboration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aliyar Mammadyarov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, met with Barnabás Virág, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Hungary, during the Bank's delegation participation in the Annual Meetings, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the current level of cooperation between the two central banks, especially noting the positive impact of mutual training programs and exchange visits.The meeting also saw discussions on the economic relations between the countries, the macroeconomic environment, and prospects for further cooperation between the financial sectors.

News.Az