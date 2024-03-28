Azerbaijan’s Central Bank decides to keep 2024 inflation forecast ‘stable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has decided to keep the inflation forecast for 2024 stable (January forecast: 5.3%), News.Az reports citing the CBA’s press service.

According to the CBA, overall upward and downward risks to inflation offset each other.

"The annual inflation is expected to remain within the target range (4±2 percent) in 2024 if current conditions remain unchanged. Analysis shows that there is a possibility of changing the annual inflation forecast downwards for the rest of the year," the CBA said.

The CBA mentioned that annual inflation rates have continued to decline since the last session.

"In February 2024, the 12-month inflation rate was 0.8 percent, and the 12-month core inflation was 1.4 percent. Annual food deflation stood at 0.3 percent, non-food inflation at 1.4 percent, and service inflation at 2.3 percent. The decrease in annual inflation is influenced by both external and internal factors," the CBA emphasized.

