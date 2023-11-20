Azerbaijan’s Central Bank, EBRD mull prospects for cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has hosted a meeting with a delegation) led by Managing Director of Financial Institutions for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Francis Malige, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current trends in the country's economy and banking sector, priorities for bank regulation, promotion of inclusion in the financial industry.

The meeting also focused on current and potential areas of cooperation between the Central Bank and EBRD.

News.Az