Azerbaijan’s central bank sees increase in foreign exchange reserves

The foreign exchange reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) amounted to $7.07 billion as of December 30, 2021, which is by 0.8 percent or $0.05 billion more than in the previous month and by 11.08 percent more than in early 2021, News.Az reports citing the CBA.

According to the CBA, the official foreign exchange reserves CBA amounted to $6.4 billion as of early 2021.

Earlier, the chairman of the CBA Elman Rustamov said that the Azerbaijani strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed $52.2 billion, which shows the stability of the national currency. Rustamov stressed that macroeconomic stability is preserved in Azerbaijan.

