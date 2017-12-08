Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 400M manats at auction

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold a deposit auction on Dec. 11 to raise 400 million Azerbaijani manats, the CBA said Dec. 8.

The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days. The interest rate on deposits will vary from 10.01 percent to 14.99 percent.

CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Thirty-one banks, including two state-owned ones, operate in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az