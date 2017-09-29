Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires meets OPCW director-general

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 29 September, Jalal Mirzoyev, Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), met with Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Ahmet Üzümcü.

During the meeting, Ahmet Üzümcü congratulated Azerbaijan on the election as a member of OPCW Executive Board for 2017-2019. He noted that this event is an indicator of Azerbaijan's growing influence within international organizations.

During the meeting, Mirzoyev said that the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is a clear indication of the contribution of this organization to peace and security in the world, and Üzümcü's role is undeniable.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and the role of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, as well as other issues of mutual concern.

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached on taking relevant steps with regard to representation of the Azerbaijani experts in the rganization.

News.Az

